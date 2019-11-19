Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Half Baked’s 10-Year Anniversary Party Move D, Sonja Moonear, Praslea, Voigt.Mas (Voigtmann & John Dimas), The Ghost, and more will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming 10 Years of Half Baked party, taking place at Studio 9294 in London on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

After a decade in the game, one of London’s most loved parties is celebrating in style with one of the best lineups we’ve seen in London this end of 2019. Move D, Sonja Moonear, Praslea, Voigt.Mas (Voigtmann & John Dimas), The Ghost, Dan Andrei, Robin Ordell, Greg Brockmann, and Guilhem Monin all make up the bill taking place over three rooms. Tickets are on final release so this is an offer not to be missed.

Half Baked started 10 years ago with co-founder Bruno Cabral’s 25th birthday party. Cabral and his partner Remi Landaz wanted to start a new party together on Sundays because it was the only free day they had in the week. They were working behind a bar with now residents,Robin Ordell and Greg Brockmann, who had just started playing at the time. Once the summer started in 2010, they move to an open-air location that was found last minute and from there Half Baked really took off.

Since then, they’ve thrown parties all over the world, with showcases in Brazil, Peru, USA, most of Europe, over to Russia and down to Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt, Vietnam, and Australia but their spiritual home has always been London. This is because, as Bruno mentions “I feel the spirit of the people here is super special and their never-back-down attitude really makes it unique. Also, the cost and the pace of living in a city like London forces us to want to escape this on the weekends; parties allow us all to let loose and forget all the stresses London can bring. It’s a very special place to throw parties.”

For the first part of their 10-year celebration, they have secured this special lineup. Each room has a slightly different variant of the “Half Baked sound” so there’s something for everyone. RSH audio is taking care of the sound system across the three spacesand bringing in additional sound to all spaces. All three rooms will be fully transformed to ensure a feast for the eyes as well as the ears. Following on from this, there is an after-party at FOLD, not included in the free pass, for part two which will continue long into the Sunday; find more details here.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Half Baked Turns 10” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your discount code. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Half Baked Turns 10” as the email subject.

The 16th edition of XLR8R+ is here, featuring tracks by Alec Falconer, Jack Michael, and Leif. You can subscribe here and hear snippets of the tracks below.