Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Half Baked’s New Year’s Eve Party with Margaret Dygas Margaret Dygas, Robin Ordell, and Greg Brockmann will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Half Baked New Year’s Eve party, taking place at Studio 9294 in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 31.

Half Baked, one of London’s most loved parties, is kicking off 2020 in style with Margaret Dygas. After working in the now-inoperative Eukatech record store in London, she relocated to Berlin, Germany in 2007 and earned herself a residency at Panorama Bar. She’s now a regular on the minimal house and techno circuit, recognised as one of the best in the business at controlling a dancefloor—it’s sure to be a special event. She’ll be backed up by Robin Ordell and Greg Brockmann.

