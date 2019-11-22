Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Miami’s Rakastella Festival Âme (Live), Dixon, DJ Tennis, Ben UFO, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and more all set to play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Rakastella Festival taking place in Miami on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

The festival takes place during Miami Art Week, the city-wide occasion centered around Art Basel. Attendees can expect a 14-hour marathon party, located on the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Since 2017, Rakastella has brought some of the best talent in electronic music to proceedings, and 2019 is set to be no different with Âme (live), Ben UFO, Call Super, Dixon, DJ Tennis, Jayda G, John Talabot, KiNK, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Or:la, Palms Trax, Soul Clap, and more. You can view the full lineup here.

XLR8R has partnered with Rakastella to offer some free passes to our members, and with tickets currently at $85, this is an opportunity not to be missed!

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Rakastella” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your FREE ticket. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Rakastella” as the email subject.

