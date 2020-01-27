Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a FREE Ticket to Origins at FOLD with Or:la, Identified Patient, and More The event goes down on Friday, January 31.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free tickets to the upcoming Origins party at FOLD, London on Friday, January 31.

The classy lineup includes Irish artist Or:la, known for her masterful control of the dancefloor. She’s supported by one of the rising talents in a busy pool of Dutch DJs, Identified Patient. We saw him in October for his slamming performance in De School’s dungeon-esque basement at Amsterdam Dance Event and enjoyed it so much we included it in our list of best DJ and live acts of 2019. In addition to this, Origins has enlisted genre-defying Spanish selector JASSS.

After inception in a cellar bar in Bath, Origins now encompasses a label and has hosted some of the crew’s favourite sounds across the south-west of England, London, and Shanghai, China. They’re now established as one of the U.K. capital’s go-to parties with consistent bookings of the finest talent. Don’t sleep on this offer because tickets are limited and it’s sure to be a memorable night.

