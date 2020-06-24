Sun Ra Arkestra Announce First Album in 20 Years "Seductive Fantasy" is available to stream now.

Photo: Dunvael Photography

The Sun Ra Arkestra, a pioneering jazz collective founded by the late Sun Ra, have announced their first album in over 20 years with an animated video for the lead single, “Seductive Fantasy,” originally airing with Adult Swim on June 20.

The revamped version of “Seductive Fantasy” is a Sun Ra original that first appeared across the 1979 LP, On Jupiter. Its video is directed, produced, and animated by Chad van Gaalen.

The as-of-yet-titled Sun Ra Arkestra album will arrive in October via Strut, with original recordings taking place at Rittenhouse Soundworks, Philadelphia. Engineering, production, and mixing were completed by Jim Hamilton and longtime Sun Arkestra member and bandleader Marshall Allen.

The last album release from the Sun Ra Arkestra came in the form of 1999’s A Song For The Sun, originally available with El Ra Records.

Ordering/DSP options for Sun Ra Arkestra’s “Seductive Fantasy” are available via Strut. Meanwhile, you can stream the official animated music video below.