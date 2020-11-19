The Gagmen Deliver an Album of Atavistic Head Wreckers 'THE GAGMEN' LP is available now.

The Gagmen have released a self-titled album of atavistic head wreckers.

The Gagmen is the work of experimental musicians Aaron Dilloway, Nate Young, Joachim Nordwall, and party- rock hero Andrew W.K. They recorded this all four tracks in a tiny New York basement in 2012, and they’re now finally seeing light of day on Nordwall’s iDEAL Recordings, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The release comprises 40 minutes of charred and grungy electronics with tormented vocals.

“If you’re remotely familiar with anyone on board, or their various actions between the charts and the gutter, your expectations will be met side-on with engrossing levels of raw tape manipulation and throttled analog synths masticated and spat out in four parts,” the label tells XLR8R. “If a more brilliantly screwed album comes out in 2020, let us know.”

The release comes digitally, but with a limited pressing of 300 vinyl via Boomkat.

Tracklisting



01. Untitled 1

02. Untitled 2

03. Untitled 3

04. Untitled 4

THE GAGMEN LP is available now, with a full stream below.

<a href="https://idealrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/the-gagmen">The Gagmen by THE GAGMEN</a>