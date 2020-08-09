The Gaslamp Killer’s New Album Features Kid Moxie, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and The Heliocentrics The Gaslamp Killer has put out Heart Math, a new album. Heart Math arrives after […]

The Gaslamp Killer has put out Heart Math, a new album.

Heart Math arrives after a short hiatus for The Gaslamp Killer, real name William Bensussen. It’s his third album, following 2016’s Instrumentalepathy, available on his own Cuss Records. We can expect an “intense and emotional masterpiece” that reaffirms why Bensussen “remains one of the best DJs and instrumental hip-hop producers of his generation.”

Each song on the album possesses a singular story and emotional tenor. “Blue Butterfly” supplies a soundtrack for anyone suffering or struggling. Buoyed by singer Kid Moxie, it has been rinsed by Gilles Peterson on his radio show. Co-produced by Mike Parvizi of Penthouse Penthouse, “Midnight Music” is a Middle Eastern wail, and “Malcolm’s Library” is Bensussen’s tribute to European library music.

Besides Parvizi and Kid Moxie, the album features Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Roberto Schilling, Amir Yaghmai, and more.

With “Null and Void,” there is a meeting of minds between San Diego’s Drumetrics Crew and Yaghmai to create a hypnotic, trance-inducing jam. It’s followed by “Hooked On Classics,” which features London’s The Heliocentrics. (Bensussen and the British psychedelic jazz collective are releasing an album together next year.) “Hjorth” is a club banger collaboration with Mophono that would’ve “packed the dancefloor and peeled the paint from the walls of Low End Theory if it still existed,” Bensussen explains.

To read more about The Gaslamp Killer, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Forged By Fire ft. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

02. One Take Jake ft. Roberto Schilling

03. The Cat’s Meow ft. Amir Yaghmai

04. Moving On

05. God Willing ft. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

06. Nullen Void ft. Amir Yaghmai & MRR

07. Hooked On Classics ft. The Heliocentrics

08. Markets of Marrakech

09. Hjorth ft. Mophono

10. Blue Butterfly ft. Kid Moxie

11. To Fathom Hell or To Soar Angelic ft. Sorne & Rojê

12. Midnight Music

13. Malcolm’s Library ft. Roberto Schilling

14. Blind Dog ft. Black Flower

15. Heart Math ft. Amir Yaghmai

Heart Math LP is available now. You can order it via Bandcamp here and stream it in full via the player below.

