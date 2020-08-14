The Knife are Reissuing Rarities for 20th Anniversary The reissues are available now.

Photo | Jon Bergman

The Knife are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first release with a series of digital and vinyl reissues of some of their rarest work. Some of these releases are being made available for the first time in several territories.

It’s been 20 years since The Knife, real names Karin Dreijer and Olof Dreijer, released their first 7″. The pair went on to release their debut self-titled album the following year and their final one, Shaking the Habitual, in 2013.

The reissues come via Mute, and the notable items include multiple rare remixes of Deep Cuts‘ “Heartbeats,” “Pass This On,” and “You Take My Breath Away” from various international editions, as well as the Pass This On vinyl 7″.

Also among the reissues is The Knife: Live At Terminal 5 which was previously only available in select territories. The live album will be available on physical and digital formats worldwide. You can watch The Knife’s full 2014 Terminal 5 performance here and order here.

Finally, the band will digitally release their soundtrack to the 2003 Swedish thriller “Hannah Med H.” It’s available to order here.

These reissues coincide with the launch of Rabid Records on Bandcamp, which will see catalog releases from The Knife, Fever Ray, and Olof Dreijer available on the platform for the first time.

The Knife 20th Anniversary Reissues:

Live at Terminal 5

Hannah Med H OST

Pass This On 7″ (vinyl)

“Heartbeats” (The Knife Techno Remix)

“Heartbeats” (Style of Eye Remix)

“You Take My Breath Away” (Mylo Remix)

“You Take My Breath Away” (Puppetmasters Club Remix)

“You Take My Breath Away” (MHC Remix)

“Pass This On” (M.A.N.D.Y. Remix)

“Pass This On” (M.A.N.D.Y. Instrumental)

“Pass This On” (M.A.N.D.Y. Knifer Mix)