The Mole to Release Fifth Album on Circus Company
'High Hopes' LP is scheduled for November 22 release.
The Mole will release a new album next month.
High Hopes is the Canadian artist’s fifth solo album and his second for Circus Company, following The River Widens in 2023.
High Hopes comprises 17 songs that sound nothing like last month’s EP, High Dreams.
We’re told to expect “a collection of moments posing as ideas posing as a narrative stuffed with oddities and surprises that reward the close listen.”
The songs range “from ambient sound bath and hip-hop sludge, up to micro-boogie and almost house before tumbling back down and forth again,” write told.
The Mole is joined by friends and colleagues on several songs. Rick May plays bass and Sophie Trudeau plays and arranges violins.
Original collages from Antonio Carrau envelope the vinyl.
For more information on The Mole, real name Colin de la Plante, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Sing a Storm
02. Que Rico
03. Heart of a Canary
04. Deeper Filth
05. Just Another Kid
06. Arp on a Table
07. Boulevard
08. Vessel Plans
09. JP Ate Culture
10. Mountain Range
11. nEw fAme
12. That Old Fuck
13. Burger Time
14. Umpah Band
15. Don’t Wake Me Up Bro
16. Not Lost
17. GoinF4er
High Hopes LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Heart of a Canary” in full via the player below and pre-order here.