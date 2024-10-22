The Mole to Release Fifth Album on Circus Company 'High Hopes' LP is scheduled for November 22 release.

The Mole will release a new album next month.

High Hopes is the Canadian artist’s fifth solo album and his second for Circus Company, following The River Widens in 2023.

High Hopes comprises 17 songs that sound nothing like last month’s EP, High Dreams.

We’re told to expect “a collection of moments posing as ideas posing as a narrative stuffed with oddities and surprises that reward the close listen.”

The songs range “from ambient sound bath and hip-hop sludge, up to micro-boogie and almost house before tumbling back down and forth again,” write told.

The Mole is joined by friends and colleagues on several songs. Rick May plays bass and Sophie Trudeau plays and arranges violins.

Original collages from Antonio Carrau envelope the vinyl.

For more information on The Mole, real name Colin de la Plante, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Sing a Storm

02. Que Rico

03. Heart of a Canary

04. Deeper Filth

05. Just Another Kid

06. Arp on a Table

07. Boulevard

08. Vessel Plans

09. JP Ate Culture

10. Mountain Range

11. nEw fAme

12. That Old Fuck

13. Burger Time

14. Umpah Band

15. Don’t Wake Me Up Bro

16. Not Lost

17. GoinF4er

High Hopes LP is scheduled for November 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Heart of a Canary” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

