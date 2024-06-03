The Streets to Release ‘fabric Presents’ Mix; Hear a New Original Single Now 'fabric Presents The Streets' will land on June 28.

Mike Skinner, otherwise known as The Streets, is up next in the fabric Presents mix series.

fabric Presents The Streets is “a sonic journey through the pulsating veins of UK nightlife,” we’re told, and it moves “from the gritty beats of underground garage and bass music to the icy melodies of UK rap and grime.”

The mix includes cuts from The Streets, including a collaboration with Fred Again.. and Dermot Kennedy, alongside another three songs credited to Skinner himself.

Additionally, fabric and The Streets have unveiled a new original single called “No Better Than Chance,” an electrifying track that encapsulates the spirit of both fabric and The Streets.

This compilation marks a milestone for fabric, as they commemorate 25 years of groundbreaking club nights and genre-defining mixes.

“I’ve spent many nights wasted but not wasted any nights in fabric over the years. The dedication to underground music and innovation, the way the bodysonic bass transducers sent the sounds through your body via your feet, the queues, the camaraderie, and a real sense of being part of something that people will remember through the haze as the home of some of the greatest moments of their lives,” Skinner says. “When I was asked to do a mix for the anniversary series I couldn’t wait to get on with it. fabric has become one of the homes of bass music and that’s some of the music I’ve been playing out the most. It’s a pleasure to follow in the footsteps of so many incredible DJs in the fabric, FABRICLIVE, and fabric presents series and be part of their celebration. Here’s to many more decades of hedonism.”

The Streets broke through in 2002 with the Mercury Prize-nominated Original Pirate Material, one of the most influential British albums of recent times. Since then, they’ve released further LPs The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living (2006), Everything Is Borrowed (2008), Computer and Blues, (2011), and 2020’s mixtape, None Of Us Are Getting Out of This Alive.

The mix follows on from Shygirl’s contribution to the fabric Presents series, which landed in April. Previous editions have also come from Sama’ Abdulhadi, Helena Hauff, and Saoirse, among others.

Tracklisting

01. The Streets “No Better Than Chance”

02. Cesco, Hamdi “Swing King”

03. Hilts “345” feat. IZCO

04. lau.ra “The Danger”

05. TQD “nice and close”

06. Douvelle19, Catching Cairo “U Could Be Mine”

07. Coki, Leotrix feat. Flowdan “DIY”

08. Manga Saint Hilare, MoreNight “Exercise” feat. Kamakaze

09. Tentendo, mustbejohn “Motive”

10. MPH “Overrated”

11. Oppidan “Mr. Sandman”

12. Dusky “Eros” (Interplanetary Criminal Remix)

13 Fred Again…, The Streets, Dermot Kennedy “Desert Island Duvet” (Skinners Version)

14. Fantom Freq, Eric Mark “Wicked Sound” feat. Dread MC

15. Bruza “Boiling Point” feat. Logan Olm

16. The Streets “Cannot Be A Lie”

17. Mike Skinner “Sharp Knives Are Safer”

18. 33 Below, DRIIA “LOYAL”

19. The Streets “Boxing In Slow Motion”

20. Mike Skinner “Hands Down”

21. Icarus “Change” (bullet tooth Remix)

22. Mike Skinner “Neine To 5”

23. nineteen97 “Outdablu”

24. ENiGMA Dubz, Snowy “Lost It” (Medicine Place Remix)

25. Hustle Athletics “Lekker” (Posij Remix)

26. Caspa feat. Dynamite “Silly”

27. Ance “Distinct”

28. Biicla “That’s My Shit”

29. Emz “Free” feat. Nasser & Valor

30. Rohaan, Kelbin “Run Away”

31. The Streets “End Of The Queue”

fabric Presents The Streets will land on June 28. Meanwhile, you can stream the opening track, “No Better Than Chance” by The Streets, below.

Photo: Ben Cannon