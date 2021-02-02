Theo Parrish Interprets Patrick Gibin and Kaidi Tatham’s “Love To The World” on New EP 'Patrick Gibin & Kaidi Tatham Ft. Josh Milan—Love To The World (Theo Parrish Reinterpretations)' is scheduled for February 19 release.

Theo Parrish has revealed two new reinterpretations of Patrick Gibin and Kaidi Tatham’s “Love To The World” featuring Josh Milan.

Patrick Gibin and Kaidi Tatham’s “Love To The World” represented a joyful and musical reaction from the gloomy climate of 2020, and became a real highlight for Neroli Records, based in Verona, Italy.

The song was part of a glorious EP that would surely have been a burner on dancefloors worldwide. It has been championed by Ron Trent, DJ Deep, Fred P, Tama Sumo, Antal, San Soda, Scott Grooves, and Kyoto Jazz Massive, amongst many other artists.

This message also resonated with Parrish who decided to make his own reinterpretations of the song.

The Sound Signature boss used Josh Milan’s vocals to create two versions in his own unique musical aesthetic. The relentless and hypnotizing piano, in pure Parrish fashion, combined with Milan’s unmistakable voice brings an added depth to the song and makes you want it to last forever. On the flip, you’ll find an acapella version.

Tracklisitng



01. Love To The World (Theo’s Vocal Mix)

02. Love To The World (Theo’s Acapella Mix)

Patrick Gibin & Kaidi Tatham Ft. Josh Milan—Love To The World (Theo Parrish Reinterpretations) is scheduled for February 19 release. You can preorder the release here.