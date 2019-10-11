This Video Will Teach You to Make a Heavy Techno Kick Drum Danny Linton details how to make a devastating kick drum for Point Blank.

In the video, Danny, who is a program leader for the Foundation year at Point Blank, uses Logic Pro to synthesize a kick drum with Logic’s ES2. In the first step of the process, Danny demonstrates how to create the raw tone of the kick drum, before adding tape delay, EQ, and reverb, which gives the kick some ambience and darker textures.

You can watch the video in full below, with more on Point Blank here.