Thomas Melchior Launches Label with New EP 'Crown' EP lands December 9.

Thomas Melchior will launch his new label, My King Is Light, with three lush and funky tracks as Melchior Productions Ltd.

Crown, a three-track EP, is the German minimal producer’s first outing as Melchior Productions Ltd. since 2016. He’s previously released two albums on Playhouse and Perlon.

There’s no other information about the outlet, except that the artwork comes from Belastro, Yoyaku’s creative studio.

Tracklisting



A1. Love

A2. Fighter

B. Gimme That Stuff

Crown EP lands December 9, with clips below.