Varhat is Back on Aku with ‘Telharmonic’ EP

Varhat will release Telharmonic, his new EP, later this month.

Telharmonic is the first record Varhat, real name Vincent Lubelli, has put out this year. It’s his first appearance on Aku, his own label, since 2016’s VRHT222, and comprises two tracks “calibrated for the dancefloors.”

Lubelli, a co-founder of Yoyaku record store and label, also releases as Hostom, Vincen, and YYY. You can read more about him in his interview here, and listen to his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Telharmonic

02. That’s Right

Meanwhile, you can stream "Telharmonic" below and pre-order the record here.