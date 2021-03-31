Violet’s First Solo EP in Three Years Comes with an Eris Drew Remix 'Espírito' EP is scheduled for April 23 release.

Violet, will release Espírito, a new EP on her own Naive.

Espírito is the first solo EP that Violet, real name Maria Inês Borges Coutinho, has released since her first Naive solo EP, Togetherness, exploded in 2017. Across four tracks, she leaves behind any trace of her contemplative jungle and house concoction in favour of a commanding blend of left-field Detroit techno sonics and dramatic New York tribal house, evoking the work of Terrence Dixon and other Midwest experimentalists.

The EP comes with a remix from Eris Drew, who takes “Psyche” and delivers a super-satisfying complex tapestry of beats and textures.

The artwork comes from Shcuro, real name João Ervedosa.

In 2019, Violet released her debut album on San Francisco’s Dark Entries. More recently, she released Archives 2012​-​2020, a collection of material recorded earlier in her career. For more information on her work, check out her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Espírito

02. After Forever

03. Psyche

04. Psyche (Eris Drew Remix)

Espírito EP is scheduled for April 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below, and we’ll add a pre-order link in as it becomes available.