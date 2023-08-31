Voigtmann to Release Second Album
'Life Miles' LP is scheduled for November 20 release
Voigtmann (born Claus Voigtmann) will release his second album on 20/20 Vision.
Crafted over three years, Life Miles reflects on his journey so far whilst looking forward to new ventures. Sonically, we’re told that it blends intricate textures, hypnotic rhythms, and micro sounds as well as delving into territories of low tempo, ambient, and dub, “showing off new facets to his artistry.”
“For me to create a real album is to strike a fragile balance between restraint and out-of-your comfort-zone, club and home listening,” Voigtmann says. “This album is a proud snapshot in time of my abilities as a producer, a snapshot of my mood and sound.”
Voigtmann is a staple of the London music community and a co-founder of Toi.Toi.Musik. He released his first album, Sublunary, on Subsequent in 2018. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Pinfire
02. Transitory Moments
03. North of the Sun
04. Lowrider
05. Abundance
06. Figures of Eight
07. Flight of Fancy
08. Send Love to the Future
09. Headlong
Life Miles LP is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.