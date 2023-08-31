Voigtmann to Release Second Album 'Life Miles' LP is scheduled for November 20 release

Voigtmann (born Claus Voigtmann) will release his second album on 20/20 Vision.

Crafted over three years, Life Miles reflects on his journey so far whilst looking forward to new ventures. Sonically, we’re told that it blends intricate textures, hypnotic rhythms, and micro sounds as well as delving into territories of low tempo, ambient, and dub, “showing off new facets to his artistry.”

“For me to create a real album is to strike a fragile balance between restraint and out-of-your comfort-zone, club and home listening,” Voigtmann says. “This album is a proud snapshot in time of my abilities as a producer, a snapshot of my mood and sound.”

Voigtmann is a staple of the London music community and a co-founder of Toi.Toi.Musik. He released his first album, Sublunary, on Subsequent in 2018. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Pinfire

02. Transitory Moments

03. North of the Sun

04. Lowrider

05. Abundance

06. Figures of Eight

07. Flight of Fancy

08. Send Love to the Future

09. Headlong

Life Miles LP is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.