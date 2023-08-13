Warp Welcomes Slauson Malone 1 'Voyager' is available now,

Slauson Malone 1, the solo project of Jasper Marsalis, has signed to Warp Records with a new single.

Voyager chronicles Marsalis’ move from New York to Los Angeles in a period of doubt and aimlessness following the release of his 2019 full-length, A Quiet Farwell, 2016​–​2018 (Crater Speak). It comes paired with a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzania, which speaks to overwhelming feelings of anxiety and melancholy experienced by Marsalis, and by extension, a desire for a new sense of belonging.

“I wanted to write something in the state of being sick of being sick, annoyed with being annoyed,” Marsalis says of the single. “This verse documents my first steps of refusing the indulgence of trauma and grief. With each movement, the feeling returns but different, weirder.”

The project forms part of a partnership between Warp and jMedia, which you can read more about here.

Tracklisting

01. Voyager

Voyager is available now, with a stream below.