‘Weavings,’ a Curated Sound Piece by Nicolás Jaar, is Coming Next Week 'Weavings' is scheduled for February 25 release.

Nicolás Jaar will release Weavings, a collaboration with Unsound, next week.

Weavings, a nine-track release, was recorded in one sitting on September 30 for the Unsound 2020 online edition.

Led by Jaar, performers—including Aho Ssan, Ka Baird, Angel Bat Dawid, Ellen Fullman, Dirar Kalash, Księżyc, Laraaji, Resina, Paweł Szamburski, Juliana Huxtable, Rolando Hernández Guzmán, and Wukir Suryadi and Rully Shabara of Senyawa—joined from around the world using Zoom and a high resolution audio plug-in. Jaar had less than 24 hours to mix the work into a whole, then streamed it live from his own computer as the first performance of the festival.

The Weavings album is that mix, unaltered since the broadcast except for subsequent mastering, and the splicing into tracks. The drone-like quality of the album is not only a result of its durational form, but also the technology employed: there were minute delays between what each musician could hear from other performers and what they played in response.

Weavings is co-released digitally by the Unsound and Other People labels, with all profit split between the participating artists. An excerpt was previously released as part of the Unsound Intermission album.

A second part of Weavings was performed in real life at Unsound Krakow 2021 on October 17, and will be released this year as a companion to this album.

Tracklisting



01. Aho Ssan, Angel Bat Dawid, Dirar Kalash, Ellen Fullman, Księżyc, Laraaji, Nicolás Jaar, Pawel Szamburski, Resina, Rolando Hernández Guzmán, Wukir Suryadi “Part 1”

02. Aho Ssan, Angel Bat Dawid, Dirar Kalash, Ellen Fullman, Księżyc, Laraaji, Nicolás Jaar, Pawel Szamburski, Resina, Rolando Hernández Guzmán, Wukir Suryadi “Part 2”

03. Aho Ssan, Resina, Ka Baird “Part 3”

04. Ka Baird, Dirar Kalash, Rully Shabara “Part 4”

05. Juliana Huxtable, Rully Shabara, Rolando Hernández Guzmán “Part 5”

06. Rully Shabara, Wukir Suryadi, Rolando Hernández Guzmán “Part 6”

07. Wukir Suryadi, Księżyc, Paweł Szamburski “Part 7”

08. Paweł Szamburski, Ellen Fullman “Part 8”

09. Ellen Fullman, Pawel Szamburski, Nicolás Jaar, Laraaji, Aho Ssan, Ka Baird, Resina, Księżyc “Part 9”

Press photo by Dirk Kome