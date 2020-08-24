William Basinski Made His New Album with Tape Loops Dating Back to 1979 Lamentations' LP is scheduled for November 13 release on Temporary Residence Ltd.

William Basinski has a new album on the way via Temporary Residence Ltd., titled Lamentations.

The album, set to drop on November 13, is a 12-track collection of songs Basinski crafted from archival tape loops dating back to 1979. Like much of his work, especially his lauded The Disintegration Loops, Lamentations is filled with a mournful beauty and “ominous grief,” the label explains, and that sense of loss “lingers like an emotional vapor.”

Lamentations continues a busy run for Basinski, following on the heels of recent collaborations with Richard Chartier (Something From The Pink House) and Preston Wendel (To Feel Embraced, as Sparkle Division). He’s also released a gothic 11-track album recorded at Arcadia Studios in New York City from 1989 to 1991 (HYMNS OF OBLIVION).

Basinski’s last album for Temporary Residence Ltd., his regular label home, was On Time Out Of Time, released in March 2019.

You can hear Lamentations‘ first single, “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow,” below, along with the tracklisting. The album, which will be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally, can be pre-ordered over at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:



01. For Whom The Bell Tolls

02. The Wheel of Fortune

03. Paradise Lost

04. Tear Vial

05. O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow

06. Passio

07. Punch and Judy

08. Silent Spring

09. Transfiguration

10. All These Too, I, I Love

11. Please, This Shit Has Got To Stop

12. Fin

Lamentations‘LP is scheduled for November 13 release.

<a href="http://williambasinski.bandcamp.com/album/lamentations">Lamentations by William Basinski</a>