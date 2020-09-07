Win Tickets to Bicep’s One-Off Live Performance Winners will receive a code to access the stream.

XLR8R is offering up two free tickets to Bicep‘s upcoming live performance on September 11.

In this one-off performance, audiences will have the chance to watch Bicep, real names Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar, perform unreleased music as well as reworked versions of songs from their catalog. The event will be backed up with visuals by Bicep Live visual collaborator Black Box Echo.

The show will be streamed across multiple time zones, and it will not be available to view again online following the event.

This competition is open exclusively to XLR8R+ members. To enter, members should email in to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com with “Bicep Live” in the subject. Two winners will be chosen at random and notified on Thursday, September 10. They’ll each receive a code to access the stream.

Streaming Times



United Kingdom and Europe: 9:30pm BST / 10:30pm CEST

North and South America: 9:30pm PDT / 9:30pm EDT

Australia, New Zealand, and Asia: 9:30pm AEST