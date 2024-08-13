XL Recordings Welcomes Gyrofield 'These Heavens' EP is scheduled for August 30 release.

XL Recordings will release a new EP from Gyrofield, the Hong-Kong-born, Bristol-based producer born Kiana Li.

These Heavens is an exploration into the universe and the beauty of nature via a series of shapeshifting sonics that are just as well-suited for personal introspection as they are for sweaty underground dancefloors,” we’re told.

“I see a lot of value in creating danceable music that also touches base on atmospheric and spaced-out sounds, key use of instrumentation, and composition to provide a complement to the beats and energy of the music,” says Gyrofield.

The influence from the release just as much from drum & bass as it does electro and techno like I Hate Models and Djrum, plus experimental pop like Björk.

Aged nine, Gyrofield discovered electronic music via the internet, stumbling across the sounds of Skrillex and Noisia on YouTube. The otherworldly sounds intrigued her and so she began her self-made journey in music. It was only after visiting Bristol at 17 that gyrofield stepped foot into a club for the first time.

Tracklisting



01. Vega

02. Ocdam’s Razor

03. Lagrange

04. Cold Cases

These Heavens EP is scheduled for August 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Lagrange” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://gyrofield.bandcamp.com/album/these-heavens">These Heavens by gyrofield</a>