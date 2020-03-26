XLR8R is Offering Two Months of XLR8R+ for Free The limited deal will run for the next week to support artists and fans through the Covid-19 crisis.

To help artists and fans during these unprecedented times, XLR8R is offering 60 days free of XLR8R+ for the next week.

From today, Thursday, March 26 to Friday, April 3, all new subscribers will get their first two months for free when they subscribe to XLR8R+. New members will input their details and subscribe, and after 60 days on June 9 will be refunded for these first two months.

What you get when you join:

The latest three monthly editions, featuring at least nine exclusive tracks from a range of producers, as well as a zine with artist profiles, visual art, and editorial, wallpaper art for both phone and desktop, and more;

Access to the XLR8R+ member’s area on XLR8R.com where you can submit your music to be showcased across XLR8R’s channels and to the XLR8R+ community;

Giveaways and discounts from select industry partners;

Every monthly edition moving forward.

Joining XLR8R+ is easy and only costs the price of a coffee a month ($5). Head here to join.