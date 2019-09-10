XLR8R+ Presents the Return of DeWalta to Los Angeles The event will go down on September 14 and will be free for XLR8R+ members.

Member-supported XLR8R+ presents the return of DeWalta to Los Angeles.

DeWalta’s past performance in Los Angeles has been recognized by many as one of the best day and nights of music that this secret open-air patio in Los Angeles has heard. Please come join us again on September 14 for an extended set by Dewalta (the party will run 4 pm to 4 am). Also joining him will be XLR8R‘s own WXC (wander X cheadle).

This is a FREE event for XLR8R+ members and there will be an open bar from 4 pm to 9 pm. You MUST be an XLR8R+ member to attend this party. If you are not a member, you may become one by joining here for only $5 per month:

http://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_subscribe

If you’re already using Bandcamp, hit subscribe and it will only be a few clicks. If you’re new to Bandcamp, hit subscribe, follow the instructions, confirm your email, and confirm the subscription on Bandcamp when directed back to the page (you will not be double charged).

That’s all you need to do. All members will be emailed a DTLA address on the day of the event.

For any questions, email xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com.

