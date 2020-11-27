XLR8R & SHAPE: Hugo Esquinca Delivers a Spacial Site-Specific Audio Installation An immersive and confronting site-specific work, presented by depart.one.

Hugo Esquinca finalizes XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, with a site-specific audio installation.

Hugo Esquinca is a Mexico-born, Berlin-based artist working in audio electronics and acoustic interventions. His work, which explores degrees of exposure to erratic processing techniques, spectral de-gradation, and excessive levels of amplification, has been presented at Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum, the National Centre for Contemporary Arts Moscow, the Goethe Institut in Athens, and berlin’s Haus der Kulturen der Welt and Berghain, among others.

His piece for this partnership, titled INTERVENCIÓN_1810, is a commissioned work by the SHAPE platform and depart.one, and was installed at Festspielhaus Hellerau, Dresden, Germany. The work, according to Esquinca, features “inordinate amplification executed via irregular arrangement of public address systems, positioned and deployed for non-adaptive occupation of the location.” It’s immersive, fascinating, and altogether confronting.

You can explore the work via a specifically created microsite here. An audio recording of the work can also be found at Bandcamp and is streaming below.

Hugo Esquinca is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with depart.one.

