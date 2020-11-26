XLR8R & SHAPE: Listen to a New Dreamy Mix by Oli XL Hallucinogenic dub and fractured rhythms, presented by Insomnia Festival.

Oli XL continues XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, with a new mix.

The hour-long mix, which is presented by Insomnia Festival, finds Oli XL in scintillating form, combining a wide-reaching mix of genres and styles into a cohesive, album-like whole. The mix includes hallucinogenic ambient, fractured bass-heavy grooves, pop-style beats, and submerged dub from artists such as Pontiac Streator, Hudson Mohawke, Laksa, Oneohtrix Point Never, Laurel Halo, and more.

You can stream the mix in full via the player below. Full XLR8R+ subscribers can download the mix below.

Tracklisting:

01. Hudson Mohawke “Acoustic Lady” [Warp]

02. Pontiac Streator “Stuck in A Cave” [Motion Ward]

03. Air “J’ai dormi sous l’eau” (Chateau Flight Remix) [Parlophone France]

04. Sam Kidel “Live at Google Data Center” [Latency]

05. Maria Monti “Il Pavone” [Rifi]

06. Oli XL “Clumsy” (AYA Remix) [Unreleased]

07. Oklou “God’s Chariot” [True Panther]

08. Laksa “Ardhall” [Timedance]

09. Hudson Mohawke “Spruce Illest Bumper” [Warp]

10. Simo Cell & Abdullah Miniawy “Locked in Syndrome” [BFDM]

11. Metrist “Qraasi Qraasi” [Unreleased]

12. Happa “Rolling Empires” [PT/5 Records]

13. Knopha “8277-7172” [DCYY/到此一游]

14. Oneohtrix Point Never “Imago” [Warp]

15. Laurel Halo “Like an L” [Hyperdub]

16. Nsos / Tujiko Noriko “Skit / Fly To” [Not on Label]

17. Pontiac Streator “Angelus Spit” (Feat. Mister Water Wet) [Motion Ward]

18. Sweet Robots Against The Machine “Radio” [Colombia]

Oli XL is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Insomnia Festival.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE