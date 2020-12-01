XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Banging Audio-Visual Club Set by LYZZA Banging experimental club cuts and tripped-out 3D visuals, presented by Rokolectiv.

LYZZA completes XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, with a new live audio-visual set.

For her contribution, which is presented by Rokolectiv Festival, the Brazil-born London-based artist delivers a 37-minute set, with all tracks produced and performed by herself. Paired with fittingly tripped-out 3D visuals by Pepapuke, it’s an exhilarating set of forward-thinking club cuts and futuristic grooves that signals LYZZA as an artist to watch over the coming year.

You find the full stream of the video below, along with a tracklisting, with more on LYZZA here.

Tracklisting:

1. AN SYSTEM “Torture” (LYZZA Remix)

2. LYZZA “OK GRL”

3. Jaymie silk “Nomadism” (LYZZA Remix)

4. LYZZA X Niki Istrefi “Bad Armor Blend”

5. LYZZA “Fraud” (Varg2tm Remix)

6. LYZZA “Get what U Got” (Extended Version)

7. LYZZA “Sleeve” (Extended Version)

8. LYZZA “No Love”

LYZZA is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Rokolectiv Festival.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE