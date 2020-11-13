XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Raw Audio-Visual Techno Set by Sacrifice Seul Sacrifice Seul kicks off 17 days of live streams in partnership with SHAPE platform.

Yesterday, XLR8R kicked off kicked off a partnership with SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art.

The partnership includes 17 days of live streams, as well as the latest XLR8R+ package, which we curated from SHAPE’s 2020 artist list. The first live stream was from Sacrifice Seul (meaning “Lonely Sacrifice” in English), real name Charlie Aubry, a Paris, France-based artist, and graduate from the Toulouse fine art school.

The stream features his own video archive—filmed from 2008 to 2020—which has been affected and cut to a recording of his live set from Italy’s Urlo Festival. “It’s slower and darker than usual,” he says. It was performed with a Poly800, TR-606 and 505, a vinyl turntable with a loop pedal, and a Yamaha CX5M synth.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, and tune in to XLR8R‘s Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. PST for the streams.

SACRIFICE SEUL is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Les Siestes Electroniques.

XLR8R is featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE