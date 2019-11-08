XLR8R+ Subscribers Can Win a Pair of Yamaha HPH-MT8 Headphones We are offering a pair of Yamaha's flagship studio monitor headphones to one new or current subscriber.

The HPH-MT8 headphones are designed to deliver accurate response and high-resolution sound to allow for reliable mixing and to ensure what you’re hearing remains true to the source audio. The headphones feature a closed-back and over-ear design for great isolation, as well as 45 mm custom drivers that reproduce the entire audible spectrum, protein-skin leather cushions, and durable folding arms. You can catch the headphones in action in Yamaha’s ‘Tales of Making Waves’ with grime mastermind Sir Spyro, which can be watched in full below.

You will need to be an XLR8R+ subscriber to go in the running to win the headphones. For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Yamaha Headphones” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com. For current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Yamaha Headphones” as the email subject. A winner will be chosen at random and notified on Wednesday, November 13.