Xyla Delivers Slice of “Hope-Inspired Crunk n’ B” on Leaving Records
'On & On' is available now.
Xyla, the alias of Alyx Henderson, has shared “On & On,” a new single, via Leaving Records.
Growing up in Houston, Texas, Henderson circled hip-hop, R&B, and classical music, but little of what she listened to really made her move. Towards the end of 2019, she visited Berlin, intent on digging deeper into dance; while there, she’d attend gigs and parties alone, only to explore genres, and she’d spend her time at home delving deep into her favorite labels’ back catalogs. All of this informed her own palette and she began to craft her first dancefloor compositions.
After returning to San Francisco, where she’d been living since 2013 to continue her examination of the French horn, she released Ways, a patchwork quilt of sounds and genres, rich in IDM and footwork, on Matthewdavid‘s esteemed Leaving label. “On & On” is Henderson’s first outing since Ways. She describes the tune as “hope-inspired crunk n’ b.”
Tracklisting
01. On & On
On & On is available now. You can stream it below and order it here.