ZULI Returns to Lee Gamble’s UIQ with ‘All Caps’ 'All Caps' EP is scheduled for March 12 release.

ZULI will release a new EP on Lee Gamble‘s UIQ label.

All Caps is UIQ’s 12th release and ZULI’s fourth appearance following his debut album, Terminal, released in November 2018. Before that, he put out two EPs on the label, including his 2016 debut, Bionic Ahmed.

The Egyptian producer, real name Ahmed El Ghazoly, intended to follow Terminal with a dancefloor-ready 12″, but then his gear was stolen and the record was lost, along with a year’s worth of work from his sound library. He spent the following year building his sound world back up again, and All Caps presents these first results. The sixth track, “Penicillin Duck,” is the only survivor from the lost EP.

All Caps catches ZULI “with his foot on the gas, rebuilding his sound, and accelerating the dancefloor pressures heard in his previous work,” the label tells XLR8R.

“Where Do You Go” and “Tany” both mutate out of Zuli’s classic “Trigger Finger” with basslines “sure to devastate dancefloors once again,” we’re told.

ZULI’s music draws from the heavier edges of electronic music, inserting from grime, hip-hop, techno, and jungle.

Tracklisting



A1 / 01. Tany

A2 / 02. Bassous

A3 / 03. Where Do You Go

B1 / 04. Penicillin Duck

B2 / 05. Keen Demag

B3 / 06. Bro! (Love it)

All Caps EP is scheduled for March 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Keen Demag” below and pre-order here.

