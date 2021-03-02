Podcast 685: Jon Dixon Detroit jazz from the Underground Resistance man.

Jon Dixon learned his trade in the same Detroit music community that birthed the likes of Jeff Mills, Juan Atkins, and Mike Banks, and he has grown into one of its most versatile and open-minded artists. He found electronic music through classical and made his name as a keyboardist and member of the Underground Resistance live band, Timeline. In the years since, he’s set out on his own, producing and performing a sound that fuses the swelling basslines of Detroit techno with the impeccable rhythms of jazz.

While growing up in one of Detroit’s toughest neighborhoods 6 Mile, Dixon decided that music would be his life’s focus. He began to study classical piano and he went on to perform with the Detroit Symphony Civic Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Detroit’s own godfather of jazz, the late Marcus Belgrave—a legendary mentor for the Motor City’s finest young jazz players.

A key turning point came in 1995 when he discovered We Live Hereby by Pat Metheny and learned to see things visually within the music, and also considered how to instil his music with emotion. As time went on, word began to spread about Dixon and his talents, and he accompanied The Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit as a bandleader for their concerts, before joining Timeline in 2011, where he learned lessons in style and dedication. By leaning on these values, he says he’s continually been able to deliver.

Nowadays, Dixon endeavours to give back to the scene that birthed him by teaching group piano classes at the Michigan State University Community Music School. Outside of this, he forms Room 131 with Marquis Johnson and has toured with Francesco Tristano, Carl Craig, Goldie and more. As a solo artist, he’s focused on making music that continues “the rich culture and history of both jazz and electronic music,” aiming to “take both genres to the next level.” It’s a style of music he calls hi-tech jazz, and there are never any compromises in terms of quality. In 2018, he paid tribute to Marcus Belgrave with a new EP, and he released Times of Change, his latest outing, last summer via his own label, 4EVR 4WRD (Forever Forward).

Dixon recorded his XLR8R podcast in late February while putting the finishing touches to his new EP. It’s almost entirely improvised, pieced together on the fly in his Detroit basement, and it comprises almost exclusively his own productions and remixes. Expect an hour of deep, organic, and atmospheric Detroit jazz vibes that’ll make you want to jump up and move.

01. What have you been up to recently?



I’m in the process of finishing up my next EP which I’ll be releasing later in the year. During the week, I teach a handful of piano and music production classes virtually, I’m taking two online courses that are going toward another music degree I’m pursuing, spending quality time with my wife and two kids, and working on various projects and songs for friends all around the globe. Aside from that, just trying to be in the best mental headspace I can with all that’s going on.

02. What music have you been listening to during the lockdown period?



I’ve been going back to some childhood composers who I really respect and digging through their catalog, one of them being Lyle Mays (who passed last year). He’s my favorite keyboardist and I’ve always known about him, but his Solo Improvisations for Expanded Piano album didn’t click with me until I rediscovered it recently. It’s deep thinking music and it really helped me to get my mind off of things and process whatever is happening daily. Gustav Holst’s The Planets is another one that I play quite frequently, especially “Neptune” from that album. Lastly, I’ve been playing lots of Chick Corea/Return to Forever, especially Romantic Warrior. Aside from those, it’s been music that I’m working on. And since that music is meant for the dancefloor, what I listen to in my free time is outside the dance genre. It gives my ears and creativity a different style to adjust and adapt to.

03. When and where did you record this mix for XLR8R?



I did this mix a few days ago at night when I put my four-month-old down to bed. I did it in my basement studio.

04. What can the listener expect?



The listener can expect Detroit’s finest hi-tech jazz along with some songs that will be released at a later date, and some songs that may not ever get released, such as the Black Coffee remix I did. This mix was done on the fly and I didn’t have any of my boards hooked up via MIDI or go back and play keys over the recorded mix. It’s all live. Some things sound best live, and that’s what I wanted to present.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks that you’ve included?



I approached it the same way I approach improvisation on the keyboard. All I need is that first statement or phrase I want to play. And after that, I just go wherever feels right, mistakes and all! So the first statement for the mix starts with one of my keyboards then goes into “Urano Beatz.” After that the majority of songs played are all my own productions with a few additions from good friends Jimpster and Darrius Quince.

06. What setup have you used?



For this mix, I used two CDJs, a four-channel mixer, a reverb pedal, Korg Kronos, and my Elektron Analog Keys.

07. What’s on your radar for 2021?



I’m just looking forward to being as happy as I can for 2021. That includes my family and friends being healthy, releasing and working on music, hopefully getting to do some traveling, and finding new ways to approach music. I’m also excited to finish working on an EP with my brother from another, Quis Johnson, who is, in my opinion, Detroit’s baddest drummer! That group is titled Room 131, named after our high-school band room.

Tracklisting



01. Sergio Fernandez “Urano Beatz” (Snatch Records)

02. minorINVENTION “Lisbon Mornings” (4EVR 4WRD)

03. Jimpster “Solitude” (Free-range Records)

04. Jon Dixon “Paulista Avenue” (4EVR 4WRD)

05. Jon Dixon “We Dance Again” (Remix) (Unreleased)

06. Jon Dixon “Beautifully Equipped” (4EVR 4WRD)

07. minorINVENTION “While In Lockdown” (4EVR 4WRD)

08. Timeline “The Next Wave” (4EVR 4WRD)

09. Small Creatures “Black Rose” (Jon Dixon remix) (Arcana Bleu)

10. Jon Dixon “Sarah’s Theory” (4EVR 4WRD)

11. Jon Dixon “Times of Change” (4EVR 4WRD)

12. Jon Dixon “Want It Darrius Quince Edit” (4EVR 4WRD)

12. Jon Dixon “Move 4WRD” feat. Britt Frappier” (4EVR 4WRD)