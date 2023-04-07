Podcast 795: Tom Trago 60 minutes of lush downtempo and feel-good grooves.

For more than two decades, Tom Trago has been an integral part of the fabric of the Dutch electronic music scene—a producer, DJ, and label owner renowned for the depth and variety of his work. While Trago was once regularly touring as a DJ, on top of his residencies at Trouw and De School, he focuses most of his time today on making music alongside his semi-regular forays into radio broadcasting on NTS, BBC, and EchoBox. Since 2006, Trago has released six albums, two of which (Tom Trago x Patta ’18’ and Trembala) came out in 2022. (These were his first full-lengths since Bergen, a low-key selection of house and disco, on Dekmantel in 2018.)

More recently, though, Trago has started a new chapter into his artistic career. He’s always enjoyed digging into a wide variety of musical styles and translating these influences into distinctive club cuts, but now he’s taking it even further, fired up by a desire to challenge himself.

Taking these new inspirations back into his studio, he has produced Deco, his first album for Amsterdam label Rush Hour in over a decade. He recorded it following a long absence from dancefloors, and when he returned to the studio he struggled to get back into the groove. Instead, he found himself drawn to what he calls “electronic lullabies,” meaning trippy electronics and lush atmospheres. To accompany the release, Trago has delivered an XLR8R podcast from which, typically now, you can expect one hour of warm, vibrant chill-out cuts, coming from Satoshi, Drexciya, and himself.

01. What have you been up to recently?

Relocating my studio from Amsterdam to Alkmaar. Releasing my Deco album and preparing the live show for it. I’m also back on the road again doing gigs. Rediscovering music in my collection and digging for new inspiring stuff. Music. Movies. Art. I’ve also been enjoying family time more than ever.

02. What have you been listening to?

I’m really into the new Satoshi, Ambivalent Selected Works. And I was just listening to some stuff on Ekster Recordings, The Exo Compilation. I just rediscovered the Elektroids Elektroword album. Also, the last: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry.

03. You’ve just released an album of “electronic lullabies.” What’s the reason behind the change of course?

I don’t really consider it as a change of course. It’s still synth-based Trago music, made by me. Only on this album there’s not so much drums!

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded it at home so I could get into the vibe to create a listening set, instead of a club-heavy set. Although it highlights that my roots are in dance music, I tried to focus on atmosphere and vibe.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks you’ve included?

The aim was to create an electronic atmosphere while staying warm and gentle. I tried to make a selection of electronic songs instead of club tracks and I made sure there is still a futuristic feel to it.

06. What can the listener expect?

Some trippy electronics, and some wavey lush synthesizer atmospheres.

07. What’s next on your horizon?

I’m really curious to see what comes out of my new studio in Alkmaar. Also, I’m releasing my seventh album at the end of 2023! I’ll also be playing the live show of the Deco album that is about to drop on Rush Hour.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.

Tracklisting



01. Satoshi “Sazanami” (Sound of Speed)

02. Unknown “Unknown” (Unknown)

03. Tom Trago & Tracey “A Dark Oak” (Rush Hour)

04. Fingers Inc “All Over” (Alleviated Music)

05. Drexciya “C To the Power of X + C to the power of X=MM=Unknown” (Tresor)

06. Mega Wega “Fool Around” (PIP Records)

07. Tom Trago “Ode” (Jong Nederland)

08. Âme “Erkki” (Rush Hour)

10. Hermen van Veen “Ben jij het?” (A Good Christian Edit) (Harlekijn)

11. Alexander Robotnik “Dance Boy Dance” (Yellow Productions)

12. Glass Domain “Interlock” (Pornophonic Sound Disc)

13. New Musik “Warp” (GTO)

14. Sandy B “Amajovi Jovi” (Invisible City Editions)

15. Masarima “Freak Like U” (Clone Royal Oak)

16. Tyree “Acid Over” (Piano Mix) (Underground)

17. Tom Trago “Blue Dope” (Rush Hour)