Podcast 836: DJ Sneak Funky Chicago house from a pioneer.

DJ Sneak is the alias of Carlos Sosa, a legend of house music and one of only a few names who can claim to be been pushing the genre since its earliest iterations. Originally from Puerto Rico, he moved to Chicago in the early ’80s and gravitated towards instrumental music because he couldn’t speak English. He became came inspired by warehouse parties and “old school” mix tapes from the early pioneers: Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, Marshall Jefferson, Ralphi Rosario, Steve Hurley, plus the local radio station shows played on WBMX. Through the ’90s, Sneak brought his unique funky, disco-influenced house to clubs around the world, releasing music on Derrick Carter‘s Classic Recordings, Strictly Rhythm, and 83 Wes. After a break during the pandemic, during which he re-evaluated his relationship with music, Sneak is now back making killer tracks. In December, he released Back to Love, four cuts of energetic Chicago house music, on Amsterdam’s Heist Recordings, and we’re told that more music is on the way. Ahead of it, Sneak has stepped into the DJ booth for a long over XLR8R podcast, recorded on the fly before at the turn of the year and with the sumptuous DJ Sneak groove.

01. What have you been up to recently

Well it all started with time off during odd times in this world. The reset was real and now I’m back to making my favorite music; I have started to release music back on vinyl which is my main purpose.

02. What have you been listening to?

I’ve been listening to myself the most. I dropped all the noise around me which has helped me focus in music once again.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

At my humble home where house music Lives. It’s a well crafted mix with a great selection of modern house music.

04. What setup did you use?

The set is composed of Pioneer DJ equipment plus a couple of mint Technics turntables.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks you’ve included?

I’m an organic and freestyle DJ. The years of experience have served me well and it’s as easy and brushing my teeth in the morning.

06. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

It’s a very accurate description of what a DJ Sneak set live would feel like, always fresh and funky and full of Chicago style house selections.

Tracklisting



01. Robert Frederick “Beatnik” (East Village Mix)

02. Kyodai “Breaking” (’90s dub) (Local Talk Records)

03. Dam Swindle “That’s Right” (Heist Recordings)

04. Alek Soltirov “Ultrafunkula” (Straight Up!)

05. DJ Sneak “Bounce More” (Purveyor Underground)

06. Oliver Dollar “Braeburn” (Refuge)

07. Greg Van Bueren “Coming Atcha” (Frappé Records)

08. Hotmood “Legendary” (Over The Top)

09. Dexagon “The Bump” (Jason Hodges Remix) (SOUP)

10. Mike Dunn “Can You Feel It” (Defected)

11. Barbara Tucker, The BCrew “Grace” (Dub) (BStar Music Group)

12. Eric Kupper, k Scope “Planet K” (Tribal)

13. Oliver Dollar “Dope Tool” (Refuge Recordings)

14. Mo’Funk “Groove With Me” (Only Cuts Records)

15. DJ Sneak “Full Cycle” (Heist Recordings)

16. Stranger Danger “Jazz Dreaming” (Dustpan Recordings)

17. ColorJaxx “Sing the Sound” (Large Music)

18. Daniel Steingberg “Silk” (Arms & Legs)

19. Rhythm Staircase “Afro Party” (House Tribe Records)

20. Justnique “To Greek Street” (Lisztomania)

21. DJ Sneak “Pockets” (Heist Recordings)

22. Joey Chicago “Rock the Groove” (Cruise Music)

23. Gina Breeze “Ur Body, My Soul” (Edible)

24. JT Donaldson “What I Got” (Hudd Traxx)

25. Dj Sneak “Love Can Make it Happen” (Heist Recordings)