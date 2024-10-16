Podcast 872: Tadleeh Bass-heavy stylings.

Tadleeh is the project of Indian-born, Italy-based musician Hazina Francia. Her route into electronic music began when she was a teenager and discovered techno and drum & bass. “Then I’ve moved forward exploring more techniques, genres, and styles,” she says. She released Ego Will Collapse, her club-heavy, brooding debut EP, in 2019 on Berlin’s Yegorka label, and she followed it up last year with Dribbling, released on NKISI’s Initiation. She’s also been remixed by Crystallmess and Slikback, and she contributed to YOUTH’s beloved SPORTS compilation series with “The Unexpected.” In April, she released Lone, her debut album, on which she explores themes of loneliness and identity through ten tracks that blend dark ambient, tribal influences, and club sounds reminiscent of Flora Yin-Wong and Aïsha Devi. In celebration of the release, Francia has recorded an XLR8R podcast, infusing it with some of her favorite downtempo beats during a rare period of downtime.

01. What have you been up to lately?

It’s been a pretty quiet period to be honest. I’ve worked in my studio most of the time, also due to a leg injury which forced me to stop any activity for several months.

01. What have you been listening to?

I recently bought a couple of vinyl at a second-hand market. I found three very interesting records, including a collection of Tibetan ritual music that is massive! I’m gonna sample something for my next work. There’s also another great collection of Japanese music.

03. What is it that appeals to you about dance music?

I love the way the bass can hit your body and your rib cage. It’s devastating and I really need it sometimes, even if my hometown of Forlì-Cesena doesn’t offer many great options!

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

I’ve recorded this mix in my new house in my studio.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

On the day I recorded the mix I was in a chill mood. I wanted to follow my flow.

06. What can the listener expect?

Listeners can chill and dance at the same time. It’s not a club mix as I usually do; my other mixes are dub, liquid, and jungle.

07. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

Playing live for me is totally different. I like to improvise, and to “push” the kick on the dancefloor. I love seeing people dancing in front of me, it’s the best sensation ever. I normally ride from 130-150 bpm. I love playing house, techno, and tribal rhythms.

08. What’s next on your horizon?

I’m working on some new works.

Tracklisting

01. African Head Charge “Positive Thoughts & Mind” (On-U Sound Records)

02. African Head Charge “Some Bizarre” (On-U Sound Records)

03. Biøme “Shadows” (New Moon Recordings)

04. African Head Charge “Orderliness, Godliness, Discipline And Dignity” (On-U Sound Records)

05. DJ Lag “Khonkolo” (Unreleased)

06. Gnork “Lost in X” (Earth Plates)

07. CCL x Flora FM “Iridescent Lake” (Fever AM)

08. LCY “Y” (SZNS7N)

09. Law “1 4 Me” (Repertoire)

10. Sully “Digitalis” (Uncertain Hour)

11. dgoHn “Invisible Sandwich” (Love Love Records)

12. Kola Nut and Law “Flow State” (R-WHITES)

13. Workeforce “Doughy” (Exit Records)

14. Tadleeh “Ego Will Collapse” (CRYSTALLMESS Rmx) (Yegorka)

15. Tadleeh “The Unexpected” (YOUTH)