‘XLR8R+38’ is Here, Featuring D:fferent Place, Ana Helder, and Quimbie Stripped-back grooves and funk-laden deep house from three special names

We’re ready to launch the 38th edition of XLR8R+.

For our members, a new month means a package of previously unreleased music, and this time around it comes from three artists who’ve been on our radar for some time.

On opening duties is enigmatic Italian producer D:fferent Place who, for over just shy of a decade, has compiled a discography of quality EPs that stylishly blend house and stripped-back techno. “Shades of Time,” the track he’s offered up here follows in this style, with five-and-a-half minutes of feel-good melodies and chunky low-slung grooves.



Up next is Argentinian producer Ana Helder, part of the Cómeme family, with “Dribbling Con Espadas,” a slice of chugging funk-infused house music.



That’s before Quimbie, another mysterious artist who forms part of Janx Records, based in Germany, closes the package. With “Gloria Fake,” he delivers a broken-beat deep house cut perfect for the summer months ahead.

The art for this month comes from Rebecca Kettley, a freelance artist living in London, which, once again, is claimable as an NFT.

Track mastering comes from Kamran Sadeghi and Gabriele Carasco.

Thanks for your continued support.

The XLR8R team

The music, PDF zine, and wallpaper art can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, you can download the package below.

Editor’s note: the subscriber NFT will be available next week and a note will be sent out to subscribers.