Dan Shake, James Bangura, and Jhobei Head Up the Groove-Led ‘XLR8R+035’ We kick off the year with a collection of sun-drenched grooves and ambient breaks.

‘XLR8R+035’ is here.

This is the first edition of 2022—and the closer to 2021, another year where the music industry was plagued by disruption. Despite this, we’ve delivered new packages of music every month, featuring artists like Wylie Cable, Jamaica Suk, Goldie, and more. At a time when it can feel almost impossible, we’ve fought to keep independent music alive. So, we’re using this edition to look ahead to a new, positive 2022, presenting the work of artists we believe have bright years ahead.

First up, there’s Dan Shake, whose funky house beats have been snapped up by Moodymann himself. He’s delivered the extended version of “New Morning,” a short but standout track on his ‘We Have Love’ EP. Next up is ​​James Bangura, the alias of Timothy Smith-Bangura, a Washington D.C.-based DJ-producer and former military man. “Renovatio,” an atmospheric slice of broken beat, stems from a recording session where he tried to step beyond his usual approach to making music. Then, to close, there’s “Skylounging,” a downtempo track from Jhobei, the alias of Jobe Elliott-King, known for his work in Felon5. As its name suggests, “Skylounging” is a left-leaning take on lounge music, with a stuttered groove at its core.

This month’s art comes from Elliot Walker and is inspired by the colorful grooves of Dan Shake’s “New Morning.” Walker animated the artwork for the NFT component, giving its layers more focus and movement.

The XLR8R team.

The music, PDF zine, and wallpaper art can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, you can download the package below.

Note: the subscriber NFT will be available Monday, January 10, and a note will be sent out to subscribers.