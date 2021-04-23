Download: Past Palms “Dragon Tree” Grimy 808s and delicate harps.

New York-based producer Past Palms is back with a new EP, titled Empyrean.

Empyrean will be the third EP to land under the Past Palms alias, following their self-titled debut and its follow-up, Vernal, both of which we recently featured via our downloads section and news, respectively. A two-part single, When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky followed, further developing the project’s textural, flora-inspired sound, one which “aims to encapsulate the feeling of surrounding yourself with an oasis of tropical houseplants while living in a grey, nature-less city,” the producer tells us.

The six-track Empyrean EP takes its cues from the scores of Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, with a lush, Eastern-influenced sound pallette that also references the shimmering, cascading electronics of acts such as Four Tet and Bonobo—think soaring strings, processed field recordings, and warped vocal chops.

In support of the EP, Past Palms has offered up LP cut “Dragon Tree” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Juxtaposing hard-hitting, distorted 808 beats with floating atmospheres and delicate harp melodies, “Dragon Tree” looks to explore “the meeting point between the paradise of a tropical dracaena marginata sunbathing in your living room while obnoxious taxi horns go off outside of your window,” Past Palms explains. “I love creating music that is highly reliant on the balance of each component; if you take away one element, the whole mood would change. In this case, if you took out the drums, you’d be left with a spatial atmosphere of floating harps and reverb-blurred voices.”

Tracklisting:

01. Endlessly

02. Dragon Tree

03. Cloudbloom

04. Empyrean

05. Tropics

06. Flowerbed

Empyrean is set to drop in full on April 30.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.