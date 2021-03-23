Amorf Pianist Mischa Blanos is Back with a Second Album 'City Jungle' LP is scheduled for May 21 release.

Mischa Blanos has unveiled his second album, City Jungle.

Blanos, a pianist with Romanian and Russian roots, began his classical training at the age of seven. He’s widely known for his work with Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia as Amorf, and as a solo artist he creates mesmerizing groove with synths and unexpected arrangements. He released an EP, Second Nature, in 2018 and a debut album, Indoors in 2019 on InFiné, based in Paris, France.

City Jungle, his latest album, refers to the monolith, concrete structures humans have built around themselves, and which, along with most of their culture and social life, stopped dead in 2020. We’re told that it sees him stepping past the boundaries of classical music and into “borderless creativity.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Blanos has shared the lead single, “Silicon Road,” a soulful blend of jazzy, avant-garde piano and organic, driving, electronic grooves. The track combines a myriad of influences that Blanos collected during his travels, and uses the Japanese Hiroshi scale, played with a Romanesque touch and underscored with beats that remind us of the early Detroit techno age.

For more information on Amorf, check out their thrilling XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Silicon Road

02. Tiptoe

03. Audition at 9

04. City Jungle

05. Fluorescence

06. Crystal

07. Innervision

08. Steppe

09. The Aerie

10. On Cue

City Jungle LP is scheduled for May 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Silicon Road” LP in full below and pre-order here.

