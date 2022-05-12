Cabaret Voltaire’s Stephen Mallinder is Back with a Solo Album 'Tick Tick Tick' LP is scheduled for July 15 release.

Cabaret Voltaire co-founder and frontman Stephen Mallinder will release a new solo album on Dais.

Tick Tick Tick, Mallinder’s second album for the Brooklyn, New York label, further distills his fusion of minimal synth and wonky disco into a suite of nine tracks recorded at MemeTune Studios in Cornwall. We’re told that the British musician channels the “temporal malaise” of lockdown and that lyrically the record is “rich with allusions and associative linguistics.”

“Music should draw you in; lyrics should make you think,” Mallinder says. “Most interpretation is misinterpretation.”

While steering Cabaret Voltaire through the 1980s, Mallinder was already busy piecing together his first solo album, Pow Wow. Since the album’s release in 1982, Mallinder continued recording with his electro projects Wrangler, Creep Show, Hey Rube, and Kula. Then, in 2019, he returned with Um Dada, his first solo album in over 35 years, which was laced with left-field house and cut-up sound collages.

Tracklisting



01. Contact

02. ringdropp

03. Galaxy

04. Wasteland

05. Hush

06. Shock to the Body

07. Guernica Gallery

08. The Trial

09. tick tick tick

Tick Tick Tick LP is scheduled for July 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hush” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://stephenmallinder.bandcamp.com/album/tick-tick-tick">tick tick tick by Stephen Mallinder</a>