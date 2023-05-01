Dorisburg & Sebastian Mullaert Next on Donato Dozzy’s Spazio Disponibile 'That Who Remembers' LP is scheduled for June 23 release.

Swedish producers Dorisburg (a.k.a Alexander Berg) and Sebastian Mullaert will release a new album together.

To record That Who Remembers, Berg and Mullaert set up their equipment in Malmö’s empty Inkonst venue, spending several days immersed in its atmosphere, using the lights, smoke machine, and soundsystem to create an authentic club environment where they could freely improvise.

The result is a suite of free-flowing sounds that draws on both artists’ backgrounds in reduced techno and ambient music, sailing through near-future landscapes and punctuating them with shimmering textures and fragile rhythms.

“Not dance music exactly, it’s music that instead considers the spirit of an empty dancefloor, wondering which elements might remain when feet have left the building entirely,” we’re told.

The record lands on Donato Dozzy and Neel’s adventurous Spazio Disponibile imprint.

“We recorded at full club volume with massive bass, but our references had gradually shifted to the point where just adding a soft kick drum would feel like peak time techno,” Mullaert says. “So even though the final recordings are quite soft and ambient, the energy we felt during the recording was often quite intense.”

In 2021, Mullaert and Dorisburg released an album as Jorum. They are regular collaborators under the Circle of Live umbrella.

Mullaert is a serial collaborator who has recorded alongside artists as varied as Matthew Jonson, Vril, and Johanna Knutsson. For more information on him, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. That Who Remembers

02. Bond

03. Scarlet Haze

04. Skyward

05. Moss Odyssey

06. Deep Water Branches

07. Overgrown Rebirth

08. Archway

09. Hibernation

10. Lucid Soil

That Who Remembers LP is scheduled for June 23 release. You can here clips and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sebastianmullaert.bandcamp.com/album/that-who-remembers">That Who Remembers by Dorisburg & Sebastian Mullaert</a>