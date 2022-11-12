Fever Ray Returns with ‘Radical Romantics; Shares New Song 'Radical Romantics' LP is scheduled for March 20 release.

Fever Ray, born Karin Dreijer, will release Radical Romantics, their first new album in five-plus years, on Mute.

In the world of Radical Romantics, Fever Ray presents their struggle with love, or to be precise, “the myth of love.”

In contrast to 2017’s Plunge, their last album, Radical Romantics “speaks to both the heart and the head, the dancefloor and the bedroom.”

Dreijer first started working on Radical Romantics in fall 2019, in the Stockholm studios built with brother and fellow The Knife member Olof Dreijer. Some time in mid-2020, Olof joined Dreijer in working on Radical Romantics, co-producing album opener “What They Call Us,” released last month.

The tracks on Radical Romantics are the first time the siblings have produced and written music together in eight years. Other co-producers and performers include the power duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Nine Inch Nails; Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia; Johannes Berglund; Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project, Aasthma; and Vessel.

Long-time collaborator Martin Falck joins Dreijer in creating the all encompassing visual world of Radical Romantics-era Fever Ray.

Alongside the announcement, Dreijer has shared bubbling, electro-pop lead single “Carbon Dioxide,” on which Dreijer wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love.

Radical Romantics arrives two years after Mute reissued a series of rare records and remixes from The Knife.

Tracklisting

01. What They Call Us

02.Shiver

03. New Utensils

04. Kandy

05. Even It Out

06. Looking for a Ghost

07. Carbon Dioxide

08. North

09. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean

Radical Romantics LP is scheduled for March 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Carbon Dioxide” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://feverray.bandcamp.com/album/radical-romantics">Radical Romantics by Fever Ray</a>