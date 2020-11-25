Flying Lotus and Brainfeeder Prepare Global Live Stream Extravaganza Brandon Coleman, Teebs, and Salami Rose Joe Louis all join.

Flying Lotus and Brainfeeder will present a global live stream extravaganza featuring Brandon Coleman, Teebs, and Salami Rose Joe Louis.



FlyLo’s famous live performance opens a world of possibilities for the chameleonic artist who always finds psychedelic methods of pulling the audience under his spell.

With this one-off online performance, we’re told to “expect the unexpected,” as FlyLo, real name Steven Ellison, comes together with visual collaborators Timeboy and Strangeloop, known for their work developing FlyLo’s mind-bending “LAYER3” and “Hypercube” visual show.

They’ll help to deliver “a spectacle traversing the cosmos all the way to the astral plane, touching upon places out of reach to the modern, humble human,” we’re told.

Besides FlyLo, the show features three mainstays from the Brainfeeder label family: Teebs, who is poised to release the 10th anniversary edition of his seminal full-length, Ardour; keyboard maestro, vocalist, composer, and producer Brandon Coleman; and Salami Rose Joe Louis, who recently signed to the Los Angeles imprint.

This show will be broadcast live three times on Saturday, November 28. Ticket holders can watch any broadcast from any location.

Broadcast #1 (Tokyo) 9pm JST / Noon GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT

Broadcast #2 (London) 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 6am JST*

Broadcast #3 (L.A.) 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 4am GMT* / 1pm JST*

*next day, November 29.

You can buy tickets here.

Earlier this year, Flying Lotus followed up his 2019 LP, Flamagra, with the reimagined Flamagra (Instrumentals).