Flying Lotus has shared a new single, “Ingo Swann.”

“Ingo Swann,” an upbeat, shimmering house number, sounds like nothing from Flying Lotus’s typical oeuvre. It takes its title from the famed psychic of the same name.

The track follows August’s “Garmonbozia,” a syrupy ‘80s cut.

“Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann” serve as Flying Lotus’ first singles since The Room in 2022.

Photo: Tim Saccenti for Setta Studio