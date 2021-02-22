Grand River, Kali Malone, Shapednoise, and KMRU Announced for SHAPE 2021 A year of installations and activities kicks off in April.

SHAPE, the European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, has announced its 2021 artist list.

The platform, supported by Creative Europe, consists of 16 different European festivals, including TodaysArt, Maintenant, Unsound, and Berlin’s CTM, and each of these chooses three artists to make up 48 in total. This year’s artist list places audiovisual projects next to club-based artists and more experimentally inclined acts, including performances and pieces by Kali Malone, Grand River, KMRU, Shapednoise, Thoom, Nazar, Odete, and more.

With the ongoing pandemic in mind, these artists will form a program that combines live events and online activities via streams, new audio publications, and online exhibitions.

Last year, XLR8R partnered with SHAPE on something of an online festival, presenting daily live streams and audio mixes across two weeks, as well as an XLR8R+ edition, featuring tracks and samples from Jay Glass Dubs, Rian Treanor, and Poly Chain.

You can find the full artists list below, with more on SHAPE here.