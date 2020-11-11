XLR8R+26 Features Exclusive Tracks and a Sample-Pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor In partnership with SHAPE, we're also offering a series of 16 live streams and audio mixes.

Today, we’re launching the 26th edition of XLR8R+, in partnership with SHAPE, a platform for innovative music and audiovisual art in Europe.

In terms of music, after the minimal groove of Romania in October, we’re broadening the net into dub, electro, and club-ready IDM from Greece, Ukraine, and northern England.

On opening duties is Dimitris Papadatos, whose Jay Glass Dubs alias leans on dub techniques to explore an array of sonic tapestries. “Arbitrary Dub” is a reverb-drenched excursion from his 2016 archives. We then move onto Sasha Zakrevska, or Poly Chain, with “Sad Electro,” a meditation on the corruption in Ukraine, closed borders, and not enough time to see her beloved ones. We close the package with “Image Breaker” from Rian Treanor, the Rotherham-born man’s latest excursion in skittish, body-shaking rave music.

As an addition, Jay Glass Dubs has also delivered a sample-pack of dub-wise sounds, including arps, beats, textures, drones, and affected loops, all tied together with his gritty sonic signature.

Artwork comes from c / a, an anonymous performing arts duo based in London, with mastering by Kamran Sadeghi.

Moreover, as announced, XLR8R and SHAPE will be sharing a series of 16 live streams and audio mixes from a selection of SHAPE artists in something of an online festival.

Beginning today, we’ll be presenting either a live video stream or exclusive audio material from a different artist each day through November. The live video streams will be accessible via XLR8R and SHAPE’s Facebook pages at 19:00 CET and will be archived on the XLR8R website afterward. You can check out the full lineup here.

As part of the package, you’ll be able to exclusively download all the audio content in advance of its streaming.

Thank you for your continued support.

The music, PDF zine with artist profiles and design, and wallpaper artwork can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, head to the member’s area to download the package.

You can stream the tracks on the release below, along with a preview of this month’s zine.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated subscription service. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased across XLR8R’s channels and to the XLR8R+ community, as well as exclusive editorial content, mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, playlists, and more. You can find out more here.