Hear Another New Track from Cabaret Voltaire 'Shadow of Fear' is scheduled for November 20 release.

Cabaret Voltaire has shared “The Power (Of Their Knowledge),” the latest track to be taken from the group’s eagerly anticipated new album, Shadow of Fear.

Shadow of Fear is Cabaret Voltaire’s first new album in 26 years, and also the first Cabaret Voltaire release with Richard H. Kirk as the band’s sole member. The tone and personality of Cabaret Voltaire is ingrained into its core as it dances across techno, dub, house, and 1970s kosmische. “It’s a voyage through the history of electronic music that arrives at a new destination,” Mute, the label behind the release, explains.

Originally active between 1973 and 1994, Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994. The group remained inactive for 20 years until, with Kirk as the sole remaining member, a 2014 performance at Berlin’s Atonal festival.

We’re told that the pandemic had no influence on what Kirk was doing, because all the vocal content was already in place before the pandemic set in. But maybe due to his nature of “being a bit paranoid,” he says, there are “hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current state of affairs.”

Shadow of Fear is scheduled for November 20 release. To read more about the release head here, and stream “The Power (Of Their Knowledge)” below. “Vasto,” a previously shared track, is available to stream here.