Josiah Steinbrick and Brin Collaborate on Album of “Internal Haze” 'Bliss Place' LP is scheduled for July 30 release.

American multi-instrumentalist Josiah Steinbrick has teamed up with Brin for a new album on Steinbrick’s Full Bloom.

There’s very little known about the record, other than that it’s largely sourced from Steinbrick’s spontaneously recorded sketches for film projects, which the pair then refracted “into a dynamic textural collage” through Brin’s chain of sample contortion into a dynamic textural collage. We’re told that “dub aesthetics stretch to the outer realms,” and that “from the furthest reaches of the dancefloor to barely sentient internal haze, moods of unease and ecstasy oscillate feverishly.”

Brin is the solo project of Portland, Oregon-based percussionist and sound artist Colin Blanton, a regular on Matthewdavid‘s Leaving Records. Earlier this year, Steinbrick released an album of woozy, spiritual jazz spiritual jazz with Sam Gendel, called Mouthfeel / Serene.

Tracklisting



01. I feel / New Look

02. 100pm

03. Total Dope

04. Eavesdropping

05. Lexus Resist

06. Nite Walk

07. Ascending as an Oil Ghost

08. Blissplaceofficial

Bliss Place LP is scheduled for July 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Ascending as an Oil Ghost” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://josiahsteinbrick.bandcamp.com/album/bliss-place">Bliss Place by Brin & Josiah Steinbrick</a>