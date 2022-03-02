Lila Tirando A Violeta Next on N.A.A.F.I with New Album 'Desire Path' LP is scheduled for April 22 release.

Lila Tirando A Violeta has unveiled her new album, Desire Path, on Mexican label N.A.A.F.I.

Lila Tirando A Violeta, real name Camila Domingue, is a project defined by a uniquely eclectic catalogue. Her releases over recent years range from lush vaporwave anthems to grinding industrial rhythms.

With her N.A.A.F.I. debut, Limerencia, released in 2020, she drew extensively from the folk patterns of her home in Montevideo, Uruguay, combining club sounds with ambient interludes. The eight-track release capped off a string of stellar releases dating back to 2016 across labels like New York’s Illuminated Paths, England’s Dream Catalogue, and Belgium’s Dreamshore.

The project also served as a meditation on Domingue’s struggles with a debilitating neurological illness. With her second album, Domingue “pushes her contemplative experimentation further,” we’re told, but with her chronic illness becoming more manageable and less physically hindering, it “surges forward with vigorous inventiveness.” It features the work of Merca Bae and Nicola Cruz, to name a few.

You can read more about Lila Tirando A Violeta in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Nicola Cruz “Cuerpo que Flota”

02. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Sayveeyun “Whirlwinds”

03. Lila Tirando a Violeta “Tungsten Tears”

04. Lila Tirando a Violeta “Flores del Mal” (Dengue Dengue Dengue Remix)

05. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Loris “Caminos del Deseo”

06. Interlude

07. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Merca Bae & PRJCTN “Twenty Seven”

08. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Sueuga “Aplaudir el Desastre”

09. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Verraco “Aguas Violentas”

10. Lila Tirando a Violeta “Brief Glimpses of Happiness”

Desire Path LP is scheduled for April 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the opener, “Cuerpo que Flota,” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://naafi.bandcamp.com/album/desire-path">Desire Path by Lila Tirando a Violeta</a>