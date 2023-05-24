Loraine James to Release Fourth Album 'Gentle Confrontation' LP is scheduled for September 22 release.

Loraine James will release her fourth album on Hyperdub.

Gentle Confrontation, James’ third album for London’s Hyperdub, is the record “a teenage Loraine would like to have made,” she says, with musical tendencies that reflect that time. She made it while listening to her teenage favorites: math rock and emo-electronic such as DNTEL, Lusine, and Telefon Tel Aviv. It features contributions from Marina Herlop, keiyaA, George Riley, and many others

Alongside the announcement, James has shared “2003,” which directly addresses the day, 20 years ago, when her father passed away and lays out the album’s themes: relationships (especially familial), understanding, and giving back a little grace and care.

“There’s a sense she’s trying to get a view on the life she’s led since, expressing gratitude and unpicking her feelings,” we’re told. “The music gently soothes around her as she delivers her unfiltered memories.”

James released her last album, Reflection, in 2021. She has also recently released an album under her Whatever The Weather alias and paid homage to late US composer Julius Eastman on Building Something Beautiful For Me. To read more about her, check out her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Gentle Confrontation

02. 2003

03. Let U Go feat. keiyaA

04. Déjà Vu ft. RiTchie

05. Prelude of Tired of Me

06. Glitch The System (Glitch Bitch 2)

07. I DM U

08. One Way Ticket To The Midwest (Emo) feat. Corey Mastrangelo

09. Cards With The Grandparents

10. While They Were Singing feat. Marina Herlop

11. Try For Me feat. Eden Samara

12. Tired Of Me

13. Speechless feat. George Riley

14. Disjointed (Feeling Like A Kid Again)

15. I’m Trying To Love Myself

16. Saying Goodbye feat. Contour

Gentle Confrontation LP is scheduled for September 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “2003” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://lorainejames.bandcamp.com/album/gentle-confrontation">Gentle Confrontation by Loraine James</a>

Photo: Ivor Alice