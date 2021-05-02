Luke Slater’s Planetary Assault Systems is Back with Token EP 'Say It Loud' EP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Token will celebrate its 100th release with a new release from Planetary Assault Systems, the best known alias of Luke Slater.

Token, founded in Ghent, Belgium in 2007, has released music by artists like DJ Nobu, Oscar Mulero, and Peter Van Hoesen. This is the first time that Slater has released on the label.

For over 25 years, Slater has delivered unparalleled quality through his music, becoming a formative figure in defining techno globally. Over the past decades, he has released an array of music as L.B. Dub Corp, Planetary Assault Systems, The 7th Plain, LSD (with Dave Sumner [Function] & Steve Bicknell) for the likes of Ostgut Ton and his own Mote-Evolver imprint.

Exhibiting “near enough perfect renditions of classic dancefloor moods,” the four-track EP is “a wrought iron rollercoaster” through some of the British artist’s “most exacting work,” we’re told. To accompany the announcement, Slater has shared “Say It Loud,” which you can stream below.

Tracklisting



A1 / 1. Bang Wap

A2 / 2. Bolt

B1 / 3. Say It Loud

B2 / 4. Shine

Say It Loud EP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Say It Loud” in full below and pre-order here.